Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s

After a soggy pattern late last month, South Mississippi is getting a chance to dry up during the first part of this month. Chances for rain remain low today and we can expect mostly sunny skies with only a stray pop-up thunderstorm possible. Afternoon high temperatures will again reach the lower 90s. Because the dew points are very slightly lower than yesterday, perhaps the heat index will only go up to about 101 degrees which would be around 5 degrees less hot than yesterday. High pressure will keep our rain chances low for much of this week. Over the next seven days we may not even get a half-inch of rain. Meanwhile in the tropics, Isaias made landfall in southern North Carolina near Ocean Isle Beach on Monday night as a category one hurricane with max winds of 85 mph. It continues to move farther inland as a tropical storm bringing heavy rains to the northeast U.S. region. A separate northwest-moving tropical disturbance located between Bermuda and the Bahamas may become a depression or storm. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region over the next five days. Hurricane season typically sees peak activity over the next five weeks.