Memorial Hospital approved for remdesivir trial

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Memorial Hospital in Gulfport has been approved for a remdesivir trial.
The hospital is gearing up to test the drug on patients who have COVID-19 but are not hospitalized. If the medication is effective, the goal is to be able to offer it on an outpatient basis beginning in September.
“We are trying to get everything in order to pass the inspection and the IRB,” said Dr. Jesse Penico. “Then, hopefully, we will start outpatient per request on September 5.”
Remdesivir is a broad-spectrum antiviral medication that is delivered intravenously.
Dr. Penico says remdesivir is promising, especially if a patient with COVID-19 starts treatment early when mildly to moderately ill. The study Memorial is taking part in will examine patients to see how effective it is.
Remdesivir has been shown in clinical trials to shorten the time to recovery in some people by decreasing the amount of the virus in patients. However, more data is needed.
There are currently no medicines approved by the FDA as safe and effective to treat people in the hospital who have COVID-19. Therefore, the FDA has authorized the emergency use of remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19 under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
