$80M solar power project in Hancock County moves forward

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Plans for an $80 million solar facility in Hancock County are moving forward following a meeting of the Mississippi Public Service Commission.
PSC Chairman Dane Maxwell announced Tuesday that he has drafted an order to approve the Moonshot Solar project, which is expected to provide clean power for customers in the county for more than 35 years of useful life.
“I’m pleased to see this project move forward and the opportunity it presents to Hancock County,” Maxwell said. “Construction of the facility at no cost to ratepayers providing significant impact to the County and power to the grid makes this is a win all the way around.”
The planned facility is a 78.5 megawatt electric generating station delivering wholesale power directly to the Mississippi Power Company/Southern Company transmission grid.
Maxwell said the Moonshot project will provide direct and indirect economic benefits to the state, county, and surrounding areas in the form of taxes (sales and ad valorem), jobs, and other related impacts.
Construction of the facility is expected to span roughly one year and will generate approximately 300 jobs during construction, and approximately five full-time jobs over the lifetime of the project and completed facility.
