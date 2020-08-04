Jackson mayor orders bars to close

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba issued an executive order Tuesday that will close off bars to indoor guests.
All bars, nightclubs, lounges, taverns and private clubs must close, unless that can provide only take-out, pickup or delivery services.
Bar tops and bar ares in all restaurants must close to the public. Employees may work behind bar tops to serve drinks for patrons at tables or curbside.
“I am committed to addressing the challenges that COVID-19 has wrought for an important sector of our business community. Although we are faced with difficult choices, we will always prioritize saving lives,” Lumumba said in a statement.
The order also limits social gatherings to 10 people indoors and 20 people outdoors.
The order goes into effect at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday and will last until 11:50 p.m. on August 11.
