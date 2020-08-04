Gulfport School District denies request to waive fee for Harrison County students

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The hope for more access to virtual learning in Harrison County has been crushed after a ruling by the Gulfport School District.
Gulfport City leaders sent a request to the school board to waive the $1,500 fee for Gulfport students that live in the Harrison County School District. The goal was to allow more families to opt into virtual learning if they wanted to, with devices and internet hotspots provided by the Gulfport schools.
However, the request was denied by the board after careful consideration.
“(The Gulfport School Board) fear that if they add too much burden to their system, it would fail their students,” said councilman Robert ‘R.Lee’ Flowers, who was in favor of the request.
Flowers said administrators wanted to make sure their students were taken care of before worrying about additional students. They also cited technology concerns if more students are let in.
Meanwhile, students in Harrison County School District can opt into distance learning but they have to provide their own device and internet to do so. Gulfport leaders say that’s a problem that could have been solved.
“If they would have started in the March timeframe looking at how to get virtual education to every student instead of just seeing if they can go traditional, I think they would have had a better opportunity to succeed,” Flowers said.
The lack of help is also causing uproar among parents.
“Unfortunately, some parents don’t have any internet,” said parent Cheryl Gage. “They have no laptops. They have no computers, and the school should be able to provide that.”
And with school just days away, some parents are calling on the community to band together during this health crisis.
“We need to stand as united as we can when it comes to education, a higher education, a quality education,” said parent Felice Gillum.
While the Gulfport School District won’t be able to accommodate any extra students, board members say they are willing to sit down with other school districts to help develop reopening plans.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.