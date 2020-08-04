George County the only South Mississippi school district ordered to delay opening

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves on Tuesday issued three executive orders, including a statewide mask manade and a mandate for students and staff to wear masks in all Mississippi schools.
The third order targeted public schools in eight counties where the number of COVID-19 cases reached a certain threshold compared to population. “Hot spot” counties are those with an absolute number of more than 200 cases and 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the last two weeks.
Using that criteria, the eight counties ordered to delay the start of school until August 17th for grades 7-12 are: Bolivar, Coahoma, Forrest, George, Hinds, Panola, Sunflower, and Washington.
“After reviewing every school’s reopening plans, I am issuing an executive order delaying the start of some 7th-12th schools in hot spots. We are requiring masks in schools for teachers and students. We are also requiring masks at public gatherings statewide for two weeks—in a push to allow schools to safely reopen,” Reeves said Tuesday.
George County School District Superintendent Wade Whitney told WLOX News, “We were not expecting to be one of the counties listed. But we had already delayed the return to school to Wednesday, Thursday, Friday of next week anyway. Monday the 17th was going to be our first day for distance learning. Once we look at the specifics of the executive order we’ll have something out right away, most likely in the morning. "
As Whitney said, the district had already announced a staggered start date with students slowly returning over three days beginning Wednesday, August 12th. The schedule announced August 2nd was as follows:
- Wednesday, Aug 12th - Traditional learners/Last names A-I
- Thursday, August 13th - Traditional learners/Last names J-Z
- Friday, August 14th - ALL traditional learners
- Monday, Aug 17th - Distance learners begin
The George County School Board is scheduled to hold its monthly meeting Tuesday night at 6pm. It will be live-streamed on YouTube here>> https://youtu.be/wKD8yylW6xg
