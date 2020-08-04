COVID-19 testing made available on USM campus ahead of fall semester

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - COVID-19 testing is now available on the Hattiesburg campus for students, faculty and staff of the University of Southern Mississippi.
The procedure is made a reality through the university’s Center for Molecular and Cellular Biosciences. Dr. Mohamed Elasri, director of the center, explains how this is going to be beneficial.
“One of the challenges nowadays with testing is that it’s not available in a quick turnaround, which makes it useful,” Elasri said. “So now, if we have faculty and students on campus and they need to be tested, we can give them results very quickly. Now that we have it on campus we don’t have to depend on our commercial operation, where the results may not come back for a week or longer.”
Bringing a testing site to USM came about shortly after the Center for Molecular and Cellular Biosciences helped Hattiesburg Clinic with quick turnaround testing for patients in the community.
“With our work with Hattiesburg Clinic, where they needed testing with a quick turnaround and they needed the PCR reactions that’s required to do the tests, and of course we have this technology,” Elasri said. “Because that’s something we use for research, and we also have the equipment. So we repurpose all of the equipment that we have and the students and some faculty to basically develop testing for COVID-19.”
If students feel they may have COVID-19, they can get tested at the Moffitt Health Center.
Tests are then sent to the Accelerator Lab, where COVID-19 testing begins for each test swab.
Dee Dee Anderson, vice president of Student Affairs, explains the procedure for students who test positive for COVID-19.
“If a student is tested and during that wait time, which is why it’s important that we have this on-campus option, during that wait time they will be isolated until we find the results of the tests, and that way we can mitigate the spread,” Anderson said. “So we think that this on-campus site and the work that they are doing here is just key and integral to our making it through the fall semester safely.”
Each COVID 19 test is a 24-hour turnaround at the Accelerator Lab and up to 100 tests can be done a day.
Isolating rooms are available to quarantine students that tests positive for the virus.
USM students start back Monday, Aug. 17.
