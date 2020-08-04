Corinth School District reports additional COVID-19 cases after first week of school

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - The first school district in Mississippi to start the new year is reporting more COVID-19 cases.
Corinth School District began the school year July 27. By the end of the first week, the district reported its first positive case in the high school.
On Monday, Corinth reported two additional cases at the high school. The district says none of the three infected individuals have been present at the school since last Tuesday.
According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, anyone in close contact with the infected individuals (within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more) has already been notified after contact tracing.
Students who were notified of possible exposure must quarantine for 14 days from the last known contact, which was last Tuesday, and they may not attend school or school activities, but they should continue working digitally to be counted present.
The district says the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control is in close contact to ensure the proper safety protocols are in place.
