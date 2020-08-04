Change of Command: Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania leaving a lasting legacy

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It is a week of transition for the Gulfport Police Department as Police Chief Leonard Papania says goodbye to the department he has served for more than 25 years.
Papania is set to retire as Gulfport’s police chief this month. As the future police chief Chris Ryle prepares to take over, Papania is reflecting on his long career and on his future.
In his last week on the job Papania sat down with WLOX and discussed the legacy he's leaving behind and the challenges still facing Gulfport.
From his days as a patrol officer to the moment he was sworn in as police chief in May 2013, Chief Papania has leaned on four principals to police his city.
“Humility, compassion, accountability and accessibility,” he said without missing a beat.
With the philosophy of those four words guiding him, Papania has focused on building relationships in the community.
Just one of the many ways he has done that is by fostering lines of communication with youth, using football and basketball as a way to build relationships.
“You’ve got to constantly got to foster and work on your relationship with those that you serve and I stress the word serve,” Papania said. “Sometimes in law enforcement when you deviate from that thought process, we start the time table for a bad day.”
Papania announced his retirement in November 2019. He hoped the time between announcement and departure would help make an easy transition. Then, COVID- 19 happened, causing a disruption in everyone’s lives.
“It’s kind of indicative of the career of policing,” Papania said. “Everything you think you planned for, there’s always something to jump up and make it a little different than planned.”
Overcoming obstacles is a way of life for police officers and, even as challenges continue to arise, Papania leans on the past as an example for the future.
“Back in 1918, we found ourselves in the same situation. You can pull the old city minutes and see where the City of Gulfport was going into closures of dance halls, picture shows, and indoor and outdoor gatherings,” s
aid Papania, referencing the Spanish Flu outbreak. “We’ve been here before. Even though we think this is the end of the Earth, it’s really just history repeating itself.”
Papania will turn in his badge on Friday and he will do so with no regrets, except maybe wishing there had just been more time in the days.
“You always feel like you’re trying to satiate someone’s concern and I guess I wish I had done more of that,” he said. “But I know my wife is watching and she’s probably saying I did too much of it. There’s no big regrets. I’ve had a blessed career and I attribute it to the talent that’s always surrounded me.”
Before moving on to his next chapter, Papania will take a few weeks off. In September, he is set to start in his new role with the Open Doors Homeless Coalition, an organization dedicated to serving the needs of the homeless community.
