Center Stage Biloxi receives Mississippi Arts Commission grant

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Center Stage Inc. of Biloxi was recently awarded a $12,000 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC). This grant is a portion of the nearly $1.4 million in grants the commission will award in 2019-2020. It will be used to continue our non profit community theatre’s effort to provide superb quality live theatre to the MS Gulf Coast.
The grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
“The Mississippi Arts Commission is proud to support arts organizations as well as arts activities and festivals around the state through grant-making,” said Malcolm White, executive director of MAC. “These funds help broaden the reach of arts by educating our communities about Mississippi’s enduring creative legacy and offering arts experiences and performances to people in nearly every area of the state.”
Center Stage Biloxi strives to provide professional quality theater to the widest audience possible; to encourage a forum for talents and skills of all ages and ethnic groups; to further arts education by a commitment to artistic excellence, community outreach, and diverse participation; to entertain patrons; and to provoke thought.
The Mississippi Arts Commission, a state agency, serves the residents of the state by providing grants that support programs to enhance communities; assist artists and arts organizations; promote the arts in education and celebrate Mississippi’s cultural heritage. Established in 1968, the Mississippi Arts Commission is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the Community Foundation of Greater Jackson and other private sources. The agency serves as an active supporter and promoter of arts in community life and in arts education.
For information from the Mississippi Arts Commission, contact Anna Ehrgott, Communications Director, 601-359-6546 or aehrgott@arts.ms.gov.
