Catholic Diocese of Biloxi opens school year with Mass

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Tuesday, teachers, staff and administrators at Catholic Diocese of Biloxi schools came to Opening School Mass at Nativity BVM Elementary School hoping for answers on the new school year.
“We wear masks right now,” said Bishop Louis Kihneman. The masks are really a sign of who’s in control. it’s not me, it’s not the governor either. It’s God. He’s in control.”
Whatever the case, sister Marilyn Springs is ready for whatever COVID-19 throws her way as new principal at Resurrection Elementary School.
“We have faith that we’re going to pull through this,” said Springs. “We are resilient. Americans are resilient, and we’re going to pull through this pandemic.”
Pandemic or no pandemic, the opening mass always serves as a chance for all involved to spiritually reboot before another school year begins.
“Everyone else was joining live stream,” said Dr. Matt Buckley, St. Patrick High School principal. “So, it’s a little different this year but it’s a wonderful chance to kick off the school year with Mass.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.