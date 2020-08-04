Brett Favre statue unveiled at Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - If you make the trip up to the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, you’ll now see a life-size statue of the great Brett Favre. The statue was completed last year by artist Tommy Zegan and now resides permanently in the hall of fame in Jackson. It was originally for sale in Las Vegas, before Zegan got in touch with the hall in search of its new home, in the Magnolia state.
“We were contacted by the artist that created this statue of Brett,” Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame executive director Bill Blackwell said. “He had it shipped here, and now we’ve got him near Brett’s locker here in our locker room. Kids can come in and have their picture taken with the statue.”
The 2020 class of the hall were supposed to be inducted this weekend, but because of COVID-19 this sculpture of a hall of famer had to make do. Blackwell also said it took six people to help him get it in the building.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.