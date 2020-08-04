Brett Favre statue unveiled at Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - If you make the trip up to the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, you’ll now see a life-size statue of the great Brett Favre. The statue was completed last year by artist Tommy Zegan and now resides permanently in the hall of fame in Jackson. It was originally for sale in Las Vegas, before Zegan got in touch with the hall in search of its new home, in the Magnolia state.