Biloxi mayor’s order targets bars ignoring rule to end alcohol sales at 11 p.m.

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich is acknowledging what just about everyone on social media has already seen: some Mississippi bars and restaurants aren’t following the health safety rules issued by Governor Tate Reeves.
In an executive order issued Tuesday, Gilich said some Biloxi businesses aren’t adhering to the intent behind the governor’s mandate to end alcohol sales at 11 p.m., instead continuing to serve “under the ruse of pre-sold drink tickets or wrist bracelets.” That loophole meant the businesses technically weren’t selling alcohol after the cutoff time, because the drinks were pre-paid.
The new executive order clarifies the guidance to bars and restaurants by including the words “serve or distribute” alcohol.
“Restaurants and bars shall not sell, serve or distribute alcohol (including beer and wine) between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.” the order reads.
The order also says that violators may be subject to misdemeanor prosecution, and that the city will notify the State ABC Board of such violations.
The executive order takes effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday and remains in effect until Aug. 17 unless amended.
WLOX News asked city officials if the mayor’s order will impact casinos, which have been allowed to serve free drinks on the gaming floor via cocktail waitresses after 11 p.m. We were told the mayor’s order does not include casinos.
See the mayor’s full executive order here>> https://biloxi.ms.us/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/MayorEO08042020.pdf
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.