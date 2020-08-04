Biloxi High School club cleans streets before new school year

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Preparations are still underway as students gear up for the start of Biloxi Public School’s 2020 school year.
The Biloxi High School Campus Security Council is helping by removing litter and trash along Indian Lane. The council is a chapter of the National Students Against Violence Everywhere or S.A.V.E. organization.
“It’s good for us to reach out into the community and help. That’s one of the main things that we do,” said Tiara Harris, Campus Security Council Secretary. “We don’t want to just focus on the school. We want to make sure that we’re doing more than just that.”
The Biloxi Campus Security Council not only found a way to serve the community, but they found a way to satisfy an internal need as well.
“Many students haven’t been back to campus since March when quarantine started. Because of the pandemic, there’s going to be a limited amount of opportunities for our club to gather together and participate in community service projects which is the main point of our club,” said Madeline Pitre, Campus Security Council President. “We thought that this would be a great idea to one start off early, and we’re creating a better environment to welcome students back to school.”
So now, when school buses return to Indian Lane, it will be a squeaky clean trip that students are proud to take each and every morning.
