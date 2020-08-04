Another hot and sunny day

We’re staying hot this afternoon with temperatures in the 90s. Most of us will see plenty of sunshine, but a stray shower or storm can’t be completely ruled out. Tonight will be dry, and a little more refreshing. Lows will be in the low 70s.
Wednesday will be hot and sunny again with highs in the low to mid 90s. We could see a small dip in the humidity. Rain chances will stay very low. Thanks to the lower humidity, overnight lows could dip into the upper 60s to low 70s.
Thursday and Friday will be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. Many of us will be rain free.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Isaias will continue to move up the East Coast. It will weaken as it moves into Canada. Another tropical wave in the Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a depression. It is not a concern for the Gulf.
