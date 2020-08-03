Typical August heat. Isolated thunderstorms possible.

Today brings partly cloudy skies with a chance for isolated pop-up thunderstorms. Morning temperatures in the 70s will warm to the lower 90s by this afternoon with a heat index up to about 105 degrees which is fairly typical for August. Expect mostly clear skies tonight which should be great to view the full moon when it rises just after 8 PM. As a weak front tries to arrive, we may find a barely noticeable drop in humidity at times this week which could make mornings more comfortable. The front is very weak so it is difficult to pinpoint the exact arrival of any lower humidity but some information is suggesting between Tuesday and Wednesday as some of our lowest humidity of this week. High pressure will keep our rain chances low for much of this week. Over the next seven days we may not even get a half-inch of rain. Meanwhile in the tropics, Isaias threatens storm surge, high wind, and heavy rain to the east U.S. Coast. A separate northwest-moving tropical disturbance located northeast of Puerto Rico may become a depression or storm. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region over the next five days. Hurricane season typically sees peak activity over the next five weeks.