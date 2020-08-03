Students meet and greet teachers days before first school bells ring

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Students across South Mississippi are headed back to school this week. In the age of COVID-19, students are dropping off school supplies and meeting teachers a bit differently this year.
St. James Catholic Elementary School typically has their meet and greet a few evenings before children return to a regular school schedule. This year, parents and students trickled in throughout the day, donned masks, and stayed socially distanced from one another.
Kindergarten teacher Mandy Moran said that despite a global pandemic, education will remain the focus.
“The message isn’t really going to change. We’re here to teach and we’re here for these students to learn and that’s what we’re going to do... and keep them safe. So, that’s the plan,” said Moran.
That plan, reinforced in each classroom at St. James, helps parents like Laurie McGuire feel confident in sending her kids back to school.
“I think being physically distant is not necessarily social distancing. I think the children need to be together. I think my children need their peers and I think they need their teachers,” McGuire said.
While this meet and greet at St. James was still a physical visit to a classroom, at Popp’s Ferry Elementary School in Biloxi, it was a very different scene. Parents and students drove up, delivered school supplies and met teachers without even turning off the car.
For those in vehicles, this drastically modified approach is the beginning of a very different school year.
“They’re so excited about all of this. They know there’s going to be some big changes. They know about wearing the masks. They’re kinda bummed that I’m not going to be allowed to be on campus this year, but they’re coping with it,” said Popp’s Ferry parent Rachelle McCaffrey.
“We’re a military family and I’m public health. So, we’re extra clean and make sure we wash our hands frequently‚” Popp’s Ferry parent Aisha Davis said. “So, we’re happy to get her in school so that she can do well and get her education.”
Popp’s Ferry Elementary School will resume classes on Wednesday and St. James Catholic Elementary School is scheduled to begin classes on Thursday.
