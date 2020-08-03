Police: One person shot dead at Gautier home

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier police are investigating a fatal shooting at a home on Courtney Drive.
Police say a fight between two people led to the shooting sometime after 5 p.m. Monday. Investigators told WLOX News the roommate of the victim was taken to the police station for questioning, but it’s unclear if the person is a suspect or just a witness.
Neighbors said they were shocked to hear someone had died at the home because the neighborhood is typically quiet.
