Police: One person shot dead at Gautier home

By WLOX Staff | August 3, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT - Updated August 3 at 7:42 PM

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier police are investigating a fatal shooting at a home on Courtney Drive.

Police say a fight between two people led to the shooting sometime after 5 p.m. Monday. Investigators told WLOX News the roommate of the victim was taken to the police station for questioning, but it’s unclear if the person is a suspect or just a witness.

Neighbors said they were shocked to hear someone had died at the home because the neighborhood is typically quiet.

