Hot and sunny today. Rain chances remain slim.

It’s heating up today! We’ll be in the low 90s this afternoon, and most of us will see sunshine. There is a small chance for an isolated shower or storm. We’ll stay warm and dry tonight with lows in the low 70s.
Tuesday through Friday look hot and dry. While a shower or two is possible, most of us will stay rain-free this week. We’ll be heating up into the low 90s over the next several days, but a dry cold front could help bring a small dip in the humidity.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Isaias could make landfall as a hurricane in the Carolinas later tonight. It is expected to race up the East Coast and into the New England area by the middle of the week. Another tropical wave in the Atlantic east of the Bahamas has a decent chance of becoming a tropical depression. However, it is not a threat to the Gulf.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.