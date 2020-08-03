Gov. Reeves expected to issue executive order on schools Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Reeves is expected to announce a new executive order regarding schools Tuesday during a press conference.
In a Facebook post posted Monday night, the governor said he has been reviewing school reopening plans for every district in the state.
While Reeves maintains that “local school districts are still the best-equipped entities to manage the details of local school decisions,” he said there is a public health concern about community spread as children return to school.
Read the governor’s full post on tomorrow’s announcement below:
The governor’s press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch it live on WLOX and on the WLOX News app.
