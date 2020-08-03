George County deputies looking for credit union robbery suspect

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - George County deputies are asking for your help identifying the man who robbed a credit union Monday in Lucedale. It happened around 2:30 p.m. at Singing River Federal Credit Union.
Witnesses told investigators the man walked up to the teller and implied he was armed. Within a few minutes he was out the door with an undisclosed amount of money. He was seen driving away in a blue Ford Escape.
If you have any information that could help investigators, call the George County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 947-4811.
