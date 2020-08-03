Cities, counties could see COVID-19 relief through MEMA and FEMA

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Counties and municipalities can apply for assistance through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of COVID-19-related relief programs.
Starting Monday at 9 a.m., applications opened for MEMA’s COVID-19 Relief Program. This program comes from funds allocated from the CARES Act.
According to MEMA, the Mississippi legislature allocated $70 million of CARES Act money to aid counties and cities with COVID-19-related costs.
This is in response to FEMA’s COVID-19 Economic Disaster Declaration. It reimburses 75% of approved expenses.
MEMA says some entities have a hard time matching the other 25%, which is where it is stepping in.
According to MEMA, reimbursable expenses include:
- Expenses for quarantining individuals
- Payroll expenses for those mitigating COVID-19
- Improvements made to teleworking capabilities
- Providing paid sick/ medical leave
- Sanitation and social distancing improvements for prisons and jails
- Expenditures for payroll support programs
- Unemployment insurance costs
As for FEMA, these are the reimbursable expenses for the COVID-19 Economic Disaster Declaration.
- Disinfection of public facilities
- Technical assistance to mitigate threats
- Medical facility services and supplies
- Establishing temporary medical facilities
- Emergency medical transport
- Non-congregate medical sheltering
- Purchase and distribution of food, medical supplies and PPE
- Communication and enforcement of health orders
- Expenses to ensure public safety.
MEMA’s program applications will close on Oct. 15, while the FEMA program application does not have a deadline.
To apply for MEMA’s program, visit www.msema.org and navigate to the COVID-19 tab, then click on COVID-19 Relief Program.
For FEMA’s program, visit grantee.fema.gov.
