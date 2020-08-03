Tonight will be a pretty typical summer night in South Mississippi. The full moon will set at 7:03 AM. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 70s by Tuesday morning.
The rest of the week looks hot and dry. There will be a chance for isolated afternoon showers each day this week, but most South Mississippians will not see rain. Highs will soar in the low to mid 90s. A dry, ‘cold’ front will move through mid-week helping to drop our humidity slightly.
In the tropics, Hurricane Isaias made landfall along the Northeast part of South Carolina and the southeast part of North Carolina before midnight eastern time. It is expected to race up the East Coast and into the New England area by the middle of the week. Another tropical wave in the Atlantic east of the Bahamas has a decent chance of becoming a tropical depression. However, it is not a threat to the Gulf.