WATCH: Congressman Steven Palazzo on COVID-19 aid package and more
In Washington, a battle is waging over what the next round of coronavirus aid will look like. Joining us with his insight is Congressman Steven Palazzo.
By WLOX Staff | August 2, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT - Updated August 2 at 9:57 AM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - What will the next round of pandemic help look like? David Elliott had a chance to talk with Congressman Steven Palazzo about that during Sunday’s broadcast of WLOX News This Week.

Democrats and Republicans have been divided on what this next round of help should look like. Congressman Palazzo told us what he sees as the best solution.

“I would love to see 100% targeted relief for the coronavirus alone. And I do think if they would include the House Republicans, we would have seen something more like that,” Palazzo said. “But now the best bill out there is the Senate Republican bill that’s probably the only bill the president is going to sign.”

Saturday, Palazzo sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy outlining key priorities he believes must be included in another relief package. They include:

  1. Extension and reduction of federal unemployment benefits
  2. Liability protections for businesses
  3. Simplify the Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness process
  4. Extension of the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) to support states, cities, counties, tribal governments, and U.S. territories
  5. Amending the scope of the CRF
  6. Allowing the CRF to support broadband accessibility
  7. Establish a Restaurant Revitalization Fund to support restaurant recovery efforts
  8. Create a Small Businesses Administration loan refinancing option
  9. Make readily available rapid testing for schools and businesses
  10. Continued investments in telemedicine and telehealth programs

