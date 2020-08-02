Pelicans in need of a turnaround after two straight losses in NBA restart

ORLANDO, Fla. (WLOX) - The New Orleans Pelicans got hot at the right time back in the spring after a disastrous start to the season. Entering the NBA restart, the team had a clear path to the playoffs, and a manageable schedule to go with it. But two losses later, it might be time to locate the panic button.
After giving away a game against Utah on Thursday, the Pelicans were humiliated by the Clippers on Saturday and are still three and a half games out of a playoff spot. The team’s defense was slow at best against Los Angeles, surrendering twenty five three pointers on the evening. On Sunday, head coach Alvin Gentry met with the media and said to try and reverse the slump, he and his staff focused on the positives, not the negatives.
“Today, one of the things we did was show a lot of positive things that we did over the course of the last 40 games before the hiatus,” Gentry said. “We saw ball movement, good defense, good team defense. So we showed a lot of that today. We have some big games coming up, we have to play great basketball.”
