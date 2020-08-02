Pelicans drop second straight with crushing defeat to Clippers

By Josh Auzenne | August 1, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT - Updated August 2 at 8:35 AM

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WAFB) - After winning all three of its scrimmages in the NBA bubble, the Pelicans have lost the first two games that counted, the latest being a 23-point blowout at the hands of the Clippers.

New Orleans (28-38) fell 126-103 to Los Angeles (45-21).

Paul George sank eight 3-pointers and finished with 28 points on a night when the Clippers made a total of 25 shots from beyond the arc to break a franchise record. Kawhi Leonard added 24 points.

Rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Pelicans with 15 points off the bench. Brandon Ingram added 14 points. Derrick Favors chipped in 12 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Zion Williamson was only 3-of-7 from the floor for seven points in a limited 14 minutes of play.

New Orleans committed 20 turnovers in the game.

The Pelicans next face Memphis on Monday, August 3.

