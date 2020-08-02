Mississippi Power storm team departs for Georgia ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Mississippi Power storm team of approximately 60 linemen, engineers and support personnel departed from service centers across the company early Sunday morning. The team is heading east to support Georgia Power ahead of the expected landfall of Tropical Storm Isaias.
Forecasters expect tropical storm conditions to spread north along the coasts of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas on Monday and Tuesday.
“Isaias does not appear to be a threat to the Mississippi Power service territory at this time, so we can assist Georgia Power in any of their restoration efforts and continue to provide reliable service to our customers at home,” Mississippi Power spokesman Jeff Shepard said.
August and September are typically the peak months of the Atlantic hurricane season. Mississippi Power customers can sign up for Outage Alerts and find safety tips for storm season by visiting the company’s online Storm Center.
