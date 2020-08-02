Jay Hopson confident in running back group entering 2020

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Miss is currently scheduled to open its season on September 5, of course, unless things change. And while losing Quez Watkins to the NFL is certainly a big loss, they return star quarterback Jack Abraham and a slew of running backs.
The Golden Eagles certainly had issues running the ball last season, but with three guys returning who totaled over 200 rushing yards last year, including 574 from Kevin Perkins, head coach Jay Hopson is excited about the direction of the running back room.
“I do think we have good players at that position,” Hopson said. “There’s a lot of competition. I’d be a liar if I told you exactly who the starter is going to be, I don’t right now. We’ll put the ball out there and find out. But one thing I do like, a lot, is the combination of speed and big backs.”
