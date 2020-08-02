Gulfport church celebrates pastor’s 36th anniversary with car parade

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Members of Full Gospel Holiness Church in Gulfport pulled out all the stops Sunday to show their appreciation for their pastor and first lady.
With their cars decorated with balloons and posters, they paraded by the church, honking their horns to celebrate pastor Charles Taylor’s 36th pastoral anniversary.
“Today, we’re celebrating their 36 years of ministry, laboring in God’s vineyard. We just come today to celebrate the fruit of their labor,” said Nescaterica Taylor.
“Our pastor and first lady should know that we love them and that we’re giving them the honor, the praise and the glory because they are worthy,” said Janice Fairley.
The parade was also a chance for church members to say thank you to Taylor and his wife for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like many churches, Full Gospel switched to virtual services in March, and for the first time in his 36 years as a church pastor, Taylor turned to Facebook to deliver the word.
“I just wanted to be able to reach the people, and keep reaching them, even if the church was closed down, I wanted to be able to teach them and still preach to them and tell them what thus said the Lord,” Taylor said.
Members said they admire his dedication.
“He’s been keeping the congregation together and making sure that we still receive the word of God, and that’s why we’re going to celebrate them today and let them know that we love them and care,” said Judy Grant.
In these unprecedented times, they said it’s important to encourage church leaders as they face unique challenges.
“Things are so hard for the pastors that ware not used to being live on Facebook but actually in the pulpit. And with him and other pastors doing such a great job, it is very important to let him know that we appreciate him still trying to feed us the word of God,” said Bridget Jimerson.
