Former George County pitcher Justin Steele called up by Chicago Cubs

Pitcher Justin Steele was called up by the Chicago Cubs to join their 30-man active roster on Sunday morning. This is the first bit of major league action for the 25-year-old southpaw after being drafted by the organization back in 2014. Primarily a starter in the minors, he posted a career 3.62 ERA with 316 strikeouts in 320.2 innings. Steele will work out of the bullpen for the Cubs, who are in desperate need of some bullpen help. This is a big opportunity for Steele to make an impact for his club.