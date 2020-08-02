Catholic Diocese of Biloxi schools prepare for in-person classes

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The summer months were far from a vacation for local Catholic school educators as they prepared their campuses for the upcoming school year.
Several schools will soon open their doors to students this week, including Our Lady Academy in Bay St. Louis.
“We spent the entire summer looking at protocol, what we need to do and what changes we need to make,” Principal Marilyn Pigott said.
Schools within the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi were able to craft reopening plans based on their specific needs so long as they followed standard safety guidelines.
At Our Lady Academy, students and faculty will be met with hand soap dispensers, new water fountains and spaced-out classrooms and cafeteria.
New schedules and cleaning procedures will also be in place.
“You plan for hurricanes. You plan for every once and a while having a snow day or ice, but I never imagined a pandemic,” Pigott said.
School officials and educators said they are excited to hold class on campus for the first time since March but have plans in place if the virus worsens.
“We do understand that there may be times where a group of students need to quarantine or possibly a grade would need to quarantine,” Pigott said. “We are hopeful that the whole school will not have to go into distance learning, but if that is the case then we are prepared.
In the meantime, administrators said students, parents and teachers need to band together in order to have a successful school year.
“I feel like they are here for me, and we feel like we can overcome this and come up with what that new normal will be,” Pigott said.
