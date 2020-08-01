Two arrested after shots fired at police during I-10 chase

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police arrested a Florida man and woman after a chase on I-10 that included gunfire toward the pursuing officers. Luckily, it ended with no injuries.
Just before 11pm, officers were called to investigate a stolen vehicle near mile marker 44 on Interstate 10. When the officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the suspects took off and a chase ensued.
During the pursuit, Biloxi investigators say one of the people inside the stolen vehicle shot toward the officers. Police followed the vehicle across the state line into Alabama where the couple jumped out and ran. They were soon captured and taken into custody.
Police identify the two people in the vehicle as Willie George Byrd, 23, and Ashley Leann Hurd, 20. Both are from Pensacola, Florida.
Byrd, who is already a wanted fugitive by the state of Florida, was charged with Possession of Stolen Property, Felony Eluding, and Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.
Hurd was charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.
Both are being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Byrd is being held on a $400,000 bond. Hurd’s bond was set at $350,000.
Police say the investigation is on-going. If you have any information that could help investigators, call Biloxi Police at (228) 435-6112 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898. You can also submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com
