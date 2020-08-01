Saints prepare for unique month training camp

METAIRIE, Lou. (WLOX) - As the calendar flips to August, the New Orleans Saints and the rest of the NFL are in the very beginning of a unique training camp period. Three days of COVID-19 testing are in the rear view mirror, and beginning on Monday, the preparation for the season begins.
According to a release by the NFLPA, beginning August 3, players will be allowed sixty minutes of weight room time and sixty minutes of on-field conditioning until August 11. From August 12 until the 16th, walk-throughs and practices with helmets will take place. And, finally, full-pad practices can begin on August 17
With no preseason games, every day of the process is an important one in terms of preparation for the season, according to Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.
“The intention here is, we have this testing period, we have the ramp-up period, we’re going to have some OTA-level practices, and then we’re going to get into our normal training camp practices,” Loomis said. “Those are intense practices, they always have been. You’re always trying to get as close as you can to game-like situations, and that will evolve as we get into training camp here.”
As of now, only two Saints players have reportedly opted out of this season, and reports say the opt-out deadline will be moved to either August 4 or August 5.
