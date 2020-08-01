Rally at Biloxi Lighthouse will highlight school safety concerns

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Teachers Unite is set to hold a rally at the Biloxi Lighthouse Saturday from 11am to 1pm. The event will feature testimonials from teachers, parents, students, school staff, and citizens concerned about the return to in-person classes.
The Biloxi event is one of several taking place across Mississippi as most school districts prepare to send students back to the classroom next week.
All Mississippi school districts were required to submit their back to school plans to the state Friday. On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves said he would spend the weekend reviewing those plans.
So far, Reeves has been adamant that schools should reopen. He likened the risk of teachers and students going to school to the same risk one has when traveling in a vehicle, saying "Every day there are automobile accidents."
He also said the American Pediatric Society believes keeping students out of school could lead to a greater risk of death.
