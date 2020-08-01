Purvis man charged in Lamar County bank robbery

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office charged a 65-year-old Purvis man accused of robbing a bank Friday afternoon.
Lee Austin Brister was charged with armed robbery and booked in the Lamar County Jail Friday evening.
Sheriff Danny Rigel said the Hancock Whitney Bank on U.S. Highway 98 was robbed just before 1 p.m.
The suspect was wearing a dark colored T-shirt, shorts, tall socks, tennis shoes and yellow gloves. Surveillance video shows the man was carrying a red and black bag when he entered and left the bank.
He drove away from the scene in a newer model Toyota Camry with no license plate.
Rigel said the Brister was arrested at his home in Purvis around 5:15 p.m.
