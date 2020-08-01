Pascagoula-Gautier School District postpones return to school by two days

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - School parking lots will remain empty for a few more days in Pascagoula and Gautier. The school board voted unanimously Friday afternoon to postpone the start of school from August 6th to August 10th. Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich stressed that those additional days will give everyone, especially teachers, more time to prepare.
“At the beginning of the year, teachers are stressed to begin with, and this year they are having to adapt to some online platforms. So we are going to give them a little extra time to train, a little bit of extra time in the classroom. We are just trying to make sure that we help our teachers with their stress level as we enter in to a brand new school year that is going to be brand new,” said Superintendent Rodolfich.
With the extra time, teachers will be able to better familiarize themselves with the new platforms and programs the district will be using for distance learning. It’s an option that 22 percent of the students in the district will be participating in.
Still, some were hoping for a more cautious approach from the board.
“With all due respect, I think a two-day postponement is a joke. To even call that an extension or postponement, it is tragically comedic,” said Refuse to Return spokesperson Donald Turner. “There is no way that proper guidelines for not only virtual learning, but CDC training for the sanitation that is going to be necessary for the 78 percent of students that are forced to go back traditional.”
Other are just glad to see students getting ready to return.
“I think it is right for everybody to try and get back to school,” said Jerol Anne Cobington.
