Looks like a hot and humid weekend

It’s going to be hot and humid today! Highs will be near 90 this afternoon, but the heat index will be over 100. Isolated showers and storms are possible, but most of us will stay dray. Tonight looks calm and warm with temperatures in the 70s. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible on Sunday thanks to a stalled front. We’ll warm up near 90.
Monday and Tuesday look dry and hot. Highs will be in the low 90s. This will continue through much of the weekend.
In the tropics, Hurricane Isaias is moving up the Florida Coast as a category one hurricane. It will continue to track up the East Coast later this week. It is not a threat to the Gulf. Tropical Depression Ten is just off the coast of Africa, but not much development is expected from it. Another wave in the Central Atlantic has a medium chance for development this week. At this time, it does not look like a threat to the Gulf.
