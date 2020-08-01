Jaden Walley preparing for first year in SEC

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The SEC is fresh off its announcement of a 10-game, conference-only schedule. While some players have reportedly voiced their concerns to the conference, teams are practicing and preparing as if the season will begin on September 26.
After getting through most of what has been a wildly unpredictable summer, former D’Iberville star and current Mississippi State Bulldog Jaden Walley said despite the lack of proper preparation and practice compared to years past, he’s ready to go.
“It’s been a little more difficult because we didn’t get as much time as the other guys did to work out, so things will be a little more rough on us,” Walley said. “I’m ready to play. I think it will be a little bit harder, because we won’t have as much as a warm-up, we’re getting straight into action. But I like it, though.”
