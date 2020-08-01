HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - A national panel will be keeping a close eye on Southern Miss’ starting quarterback Jack Abraham this season as he earned a spot on the Manning Award preseason Watch List Thursday. The list includes the top 30 college quarterbacks in the country and is the only QB award that factors in postseason bowl performances.
Abraham started all 13 games in 2019 and became just the third Golden Eagle QB ever to throw for over 3,000 yards in a season, with nearly 3,500 last year.
The senior and second-year starter had a jaw-dropping performance against Troy last season, throwing for 463 yards - the second-highest passing performance in school history - and broke a USM record for consecutive completions in that game as well.
For more on Abraham, go to https://southernmiss.com/news/2020/7/30/football-jack-abraham-named-to-manning-award-preseason-watch-list.aspx .
