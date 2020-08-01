The heat continues this week

It’s going to be another hot and humid day! Highs will be near 90 this afternoon, but the heat index will be near 100. A few showers and storm may pop up this afternoon, but most of us will stay dray. Tonight looks calm and warm with temperatures in the 70s.
Monday through Wednesday look dry and hot. Highs will be in the low 90s. This will continue through the rest of the week.
In the tropics, Isaias is moving up the Florida Coast as a tropical storm. It will continue to track up the East Coast later this week. Another wave in the Central Atlantic has a medium chance for development this week. At this time, it does not look like a threat to the Gulf.
