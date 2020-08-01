Hancock County charities hold food giveaway for children Saturday

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Several Hancock County charities are coming together Saturday to help feed hungry children in our community.
Bags of non-perishable food items will be available starting at 10am at the following locations: 100 Men Hall, Waveland Public Library, Kiln Public Library, and Pearlington Public Library.
In addition to food, the bags will also contain art kits from the Arts Hancock County, love letter kits from The Writing Room at 100 Men Hall, notes of encouragement from the NAACP Youth & College Division teens, school supplies and masks.
The Food 4 Youth giveaway is hosted by the 100 WOMEN DBA, Christ Episcopal Church, and the Hancock Country NAACP Youth & College Division. Organizers say too many young people are food insecure in Hancock County. Food insecurity is defined as the disruption of food intake or eating patterns because of lack of money and other resources.
The groups ask that participants take what they need and leave the rest.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.