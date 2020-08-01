Exclusive: Analysis shows two deadliest months in Jackson’s history took place this year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With fourteen homicides this month alone, July becomes the second month this year considered the deadliest in Jackson’s history, according to more than four decades of data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and city’s police department.
July’s number of homicides tied the number of killings that took place in April, which had previously been the single deadliest month since the FBI began compiling citywide statistics in January 1976.
“The city of Jackson, they really need to do some more than what they’re doing to get these murders under control. Regardless of whether it’s your child, but, it’s people’s family members that’s being murdered, and don’t nobody want to see their family members being murdered,” said resident and parent Shaneika Green. “Regardless of what kind of lifestyle they live or whatever, don’t nobody deserve to be murdered.”
Green knows that pain all too well; someone killed her son Tramaine on July 17. Police discovered his body in the street near Belvedere Drive and Freemont Street.
“I really can’t go to South Jackson, because that’s where they found him at and I pass by there, and I break down and cry. I mean, it’s painful, and I wouldn’t wish this pain upon nobody,” Green said.
Investigators said Tramaine had been shot multiple times.
His mother said there’s been little progress on the case: no arrests, no motive, little communication with law enforcement.
In fact, she still hasn’t been able to bury her son because his body hasn’t been released from the state crime lab.
“You’re not supposed to outlive your kids. They’re supposed to outlive you. They’re supposed to bury you. You’re not supposed to bury your child,” Green said.
Tramaine is one of fourteen people killed in Jackson in July alone. So far this year, the city has seen 63 homicides, an average of one every three days.
If that homicide rate were to continue, 2020 would end with a record 109 killings, the highest in the city’s history, according to that FBI data.
3 On Your Side reached out to the Jackson Police Department and the city to respond to the violent month we’ve seen and what’s being done to keep Jacksonians safe.
No one responded.
However, both Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and JPD Police Chief James Davis have been on record saying most of these homicides are between people who know each other.
Green believes that’s true with her son’s killing, too. She says she knows who’s responsible, and that person knew her son.
Now as she waits for police to make an arrest, her biggest fear is that she’ll never get justice.
“My son was 26 years old. His life was just beginning. He didn’t get a chance to get married. I don’t have any grandkids by him, so I don’t have anything besides my memories to carry on,” Green said.
