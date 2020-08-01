Educators, parents ‘preach to the choir’ at Mississippi Teachers Unite Rally

“I at least hoped we would see like, what, 100 people and we’d be able to socially distance out here and wear our masks, but we’ve had little turnout today,” said organizer Daniela Werner. “I think that’s because people are afraid of gathering in groups, which is totally understandable with our current problem with the virus. But, they’re also afraid of speaking out on this issue because the school districts have so much ... I’ll just say, power.”