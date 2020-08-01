D’Iberville’s Julie Segroves earns nation’s top girls indoor pole vaulting ranking

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Remember the Segroves? Jim and his daughter, Julie? WLOX did a story on them this time last year about Jim, a former college pole vaulter coming out of retirement to compete with his baby girl at the Mississippi State Games. They both won first place after clearing seven feet and six inches.
Fast forward to 2020, Julie decided to take things up a notch.
This past weekend at the MAC Vault Elite Junior High Championships in College Station, Texas, Julie cleared 10 feet and nine inches! Not only did she win first place at the meet, but she also earned a number one ranking for all 7th grade girl indoor pole vaulters in the United States! This comes after competing in just one school meet back in April because of the pandemic.
Her jump was nine inches higher than the second place finisher and the D’iberville middle schooler was also one of the smallest, standing 4′11″ tall.
An amazing accomplishment for the 13-year-old and she credits her coaches, Weldon Galle from D’iberville and Wayne Westbrook from Ocean Springs, for her training.
To see where Julie ranks among the rest in the country, go to https://www.milesplit.com/rankings/leaders/middle-school-girls/indoor-track-and-field?year=2020&accuracy=fat&grade=7th-grade .
