REPORT: Conference USA to keep 8-game conference schedule

DALLAS, Tex. (WLOX) - 2020 should just be labeled ‘the domino effect.
In March, the NBA suspended its season because of the coronavirus, and then the rest of the sports world followed. After George Floyd’s murder, every sports league put out a statement about their stance on social justice and now, announcing fall schedules for college football is all the rage.
The SEC and Pac-12 made their conference-only models public after the ACC put out their 11-game schedule Wednesday. However, the same cannot be said for Conference USA.
According to Stadium college football reporter Brett McMurphy, the league will keep an eight-game conference schedule and will allow its 14 schools to play as many non-conference games as they desire. McMurphy said it could also be possible for C-USA teams to play each other in place of non-conference opponents if teams need more games.
As of Friday, July 31st, the league has not released their official plan.
Southern Miss is currently looking to replace two games of their 12-game schedule after Auburn was taken away by the SEC’s conference-only slate and Jackson State will play in the spring with the rest of the SWAC.
