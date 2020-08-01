Clothes giveaway helps out those in need

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A clothes giveaway was hosted Saturday at Milner Stadium in Gulfport.
There were men’s and women’s clothes and shoes available for all ages. All of it was donated by the community.
Nakisha Henderson, who organized the giveaway, said she just wanted to do something to help those in need.
“I truly, truly believe in service. I believe in being a steward in Christ, and if you have opportunities to help, why not? Why not help somebody? And this is something small to me but I think it’ll make an impact to a lot of people,” Henderson said.
Henderson plans to hold these clothes giveaways twice a year.
If you’re interested in donating, you can contact Henderson on Facebook or by emailing kishadwhite@gmail.com.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.