Biloxi’s K.K. Kendrick commits to Holmes

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - . Biloxi running back K.K. Kendrick tweeted out Friday night that he committed to Holmes. The rising senior exploded out of the gates last season, tallying almost 1,300 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns, including a 249-yard game in the Indians’ fourth game of the year. After his commitment, Kendrick said being a part of the Bulldogs just felt right.
“I really found out [I would commit] the day I went,” Kendrick said. “My mom and I were talking - and she went to Holmes, too - and I said, I’m just going to go ahead and commit. And we were talking about family. Family is like brotherhood and stuff like that. At Biloxi, we have a lot of family and brotherhood there. So, it fit perfectly.”
