Tax-free weekend kicks off, saving shoppers money on back to school items

For example, if a retailer advertises a pair of pants as “buy one, get one half off” with the first pair of pants priced at $120.00 and the second pair half off, then Sales Tax is due on the first pair priced at $120.00, though the second pair ($60.00) would not be subject to Sales Tax. Because the store advertised the sale as “buy one, get one half off”, the store cannot sell each pair of pants for $90.00 in order for the items to qualify for the holiday. However, the retailer may advertise and sell each pair of pants at 50% off, selling each pair of $120.00 pants for $60.00, thus making each pair sold eligible for the holiday.