Tax-free weekend kicks off, saving shoppers money on back to school items

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi’s Sales Tax Holiday is happening right now, offering shoppers the chance to save a little money on back to school purchases.
The two-day statewide event kicked off at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 31, and runs through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.
During that time, shoppers don’t have to pay the state’s 7% sales tax on qualified items, which include back to school supplies, clothes, and shoes items that cost less than $100 per item.
For example, no tax would be applied to the purchase of two pairs of shoes that cost $70, totaling $140. However, a single pair of shoes that cost more than $100 would not qualify under the sales tax holiday.
When it comes to “buy one, get one” sales, the total price of items advertised cannot be averaged to qualify both items for the holiday. The amount of Sales Tax due depends on the actual price paid for each item sold.
For example, if a retailer advertises a pair of pants as “buy one, get one half off” with the first pair of pants priced at $120.00 and the second pair half off, then Sales Tax is due on the first pair priced at $120.00, though the second pair ($60.00) would not be subject to Sales Tax. Because the store advertised the sale as “buy one, get one half off”, the store cannot sell each pair of pants for $90.00 in order for the items to qualify for the holiday. However, the retailer may advertise and sell each pair of pants at 50% off, selling each pair of $120.00 pants for $60.00, thus making each pair sold eligible for the holiday.
To see a complete list of items that are included in the sales tax holiday, click HERE.
