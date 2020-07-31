New chief chosen for Gulfport Police Department

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Chris Ryle is the mayor’s selection to replace Leonard Papania as Gulfport police chief. Ryle currently serves as deputy chief of police.
Papania announced his retirement as chief in November of last year after serving more than 25 years with the department.
Ryle has served the police department for 22 years. A lifelong resident of Gulfport, Ryle joined the Navy after finishing high school. Ryle was hired by the Gulfport Police Department in 1998 when he was assigned to the patrol division.
He’s served in the Special Weapons and Tactics team, Pro-Active Unit, Criminal Investigation’s Division, Forensic Unit, Professional Standards Unit, and was appointed as deputy chief in December 2019 by Papania.
Papania is set to retire in August 2020.
