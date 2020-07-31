Jackson Co. family shares safety concerns for the upcoming school year

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Next week, Jackson County School District is set to welcome students, both in the classroom and through distance learning.
However, at least one family is concerned about safety mandates and is hoping for strict enforcement.
“I feel like I don’t have any options, and it’s not a good place to be,” said parent Michelle Seigerman.
Seigerman, a mother of two, and her husband aren’t fans of the Jackson County School District’s back-to-school plan.
Seigerman is pushing for more safety mandates as students return next week.
“I would like to see the students wearing masks at school, especially on the busses, in the common areas. I think if they were able to get desks six feet apart in classrooms,” she said.
Jackson County School District will return to in-person learning to have some sort of normalcy. Parents who are still on the fence with the plans have two options to distinctly learn.
“I don’t like our virtually online learning is a good option. What they were doing over quarantine was getting a lot of reading material, doing a lot of paperwork, maybe talking with a teacher once a week or so. There was no real teaching going on,” Seigerman said.
After many meetings, Jackson County Superintendent John Strycker said new software will be available for distant learners to ensure equal treatment as in-person learning.
“We do have a program called Canvas. We are going to use that interaction between teacher, instruction, and the parents at home and the students. We are going to use some Zoom when possible. We want as much live interactions possible. There will be some paper packets as well, and there’s also going to be some face-to-face when possible,” he said.
As of now, students are not required to wear a mask. The plans state anyone concerned is encouraged to wear one. Seigerman said she will try to find the safest masks for her kids.
Strycker said he wants all parents to know there are more details going into effect that aren’t in the skeleton plan.
To view the back to school plans for all districts in South Mississippi, including Jackson County, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.